DMZ Learn to Share Guide: How to Give Your Insured Weapon to an Enemy Operator and Extract

Image: Activision

In what can only be described as one of the most unusual challenges in DMZ, the Shadow Company Tier 3 Learn to Share mission tasks players with giving their ensured weapon to an enemy operator and then having them exfill from the map with it. But how can you do that?

How to Give Your Insured Weapon to an Enemy Operator in DMZ

You can give an insured weapon to an enemy operator in Warzone DMZ by simply dropping it on the ground. After being dropped, you will ‘give’ the weapon to any hostile operator who picks it up.

How to Complete the Learn to Share Mission in DMZ

As you will need to make sure whoever gets your weapon exfills with it before you leave the map, you will be able to complete the Learn to Share Mission easily in DMZ by heading to any extract point and then dropping your weapon in an easy-to-spot place. After dropping your weapon, just hope someone will grab it.

Although you can also make use of the Proximity Chat feature to try to reason with players into helping you complete the challenge, or try to enter the map with friends while on opposing teams, using the method above will increase the chances that whoever picks up the weapon you drop will be seconds away from exfilling the map.

How to Increase the Chances of Your Weapon Being Picked Up

To increase the chances of your weapon being picked up, make use of either bundle exclusive or golden guns, as those will 9 out of 10 times be picked up by enemy players. The best map for this tactic is Al Mazrah, as it houses the biggest number of simultaneous operators.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on August 30th, 2023