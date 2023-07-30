DMZ Shopkeeper’s Request Mission Guide | Where to Find Koschei Complex Keys and Cat Statues

Image: Activision

In order to complete the White Lotus Tier 4 Shopkeeper’s Request Mission in Warzone DMZ, you will be tasked with depositing 3 Koshei Complex Keys and one Cat Statue in Dead Drops. But taking into account that both the keys and the statues are among the rarest items in the game, here’s where to find Koschei Complex Keys and Cat Statues in Warzone DMZ.

Where to Find Koschei Complex Keys and Cat Statues in DMZ

You will be able to find the Cat Statue needed to complete the Shopkeeper’s Request mission in DMZ by heading to any of the game’s maps, as the Cat Statues can be found as random loot all over them. Given their rarity, they have a high probability to be featured inside Strongholds and other locked areas, so keep that in mind.

The Koschei Complex Keys, which is the name given to all keys leading to areas within the complex, are also considered random loot and can be found exclusively by exploring the many sections and opening crates and the like within the complex itself. So don’t forget to check every nook and cranny of the area before leaving it.

How to Enter the Koschei Complex in DMZ

You can enter the Koschei Complex by first of all heading to Al-Mazrah. Once there, you will be able to enter the complex through underground passages in the Rohan Oil area (under sector D3), in sets of ruins under sectors C2 and H3, as well as in a passage leading to Taraq Village (sector F2).

You can check out the exact location of each of the mentioned areas on the map below:

After reaching any of the mentioned areas, just focus on navigating the underground until you are met with a gate like the one below. In order to enter the complex, just head close to it and interact with the gate. No key will be required in order to enter the complex.

When entering the complex, it is vital that you bring a Gas Mask and if possible a set of Night Vision Googles so that you can counter both the darkness and its many radioactive areas.

As a final piece of advice, it’s important to point out that there is no need to drop the items during the same deployment in which you get them, as they will all be stored in your inventory and then can be taken to the field later on.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023