DMZ Fast and Strong Mission Guide: How to Clear Strongholds in Under 20 Seconds

Image: Activision

In order to complete the White Lotus Tier 3 Fast and Strong Mission in Warzone DMZ, you are tasked with clearing 5 strongholds in under 20 seconds each. But if you are currently struggling to do so, we got you, here’s how to clear 5 Strongholds in under 20 seconds and complete the Fast and Strong mission in Warzone DMZ.

How to Clear Strongholds in Under 20 Seconds and Complete the Fast and Strong Mission in Warzone DMZ

Like most missions of its kind in DMZ, whether or not you will be able to clear a stronghold in less than 20 seconds will be directly related to three things, Location, Preparedness, and Skill. With that said, we were able to quickly complete the mission by first of all heading to one and two-floor strongholds similar to the one below, which is located southeast of the Al-Safwa Quarry in Al-Mazrah, more specifically under sector C5.



Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: Best DMZ Weapons and Loadouts (Season 4)

Strongholds like this will be our main targets as they will be relatively cramped, feature low hostiles. and have at least one see-through window, like the one below, which will allow you to kill the enemies inside the Stronghold from the outside.

Al-Mazrah will be our main destination given its size and the way that it is the only map in the game to feature this Stronghold variant.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once in you arrive in any of the areas like the one above, you will be able to easily clear the stronghold in less than 20 seconds by first heading to any of the windows and then throwing a Snapshot Grenade inside it to mark your enemies, as funny enough, the grenades can pass through the bars in the windows.

After doing that, just stay outside and shoot through the windows in order to clear most of the hostiles (or all in view in some cases) inside of the area before unlocking any of the doors leading to the stronghold, which will start the timer for the Fast and Strong Mission. Once the timer starts, just kill the last enemies standing in less than 20 seconds to clear it.

As you may have guessed given our instructions above, in order for the stronghold to count for the mission you need to leave at least one enemy alive inside of it before opening the doors, so don’t go overboard and kill all of them beforehand.

Related: Where to Find Building 21 Access Cards in Warzone 2 DMZ and How to Use Them

If you are looking to take on bigger Strongholds in order to clear as many as possible within 20 seconds without redeploying, we recommend that you make use of the same technique, but while accompanied by a team. When attempting to clear the bigger strongholds, it is also vital that you divide your team in order to trim the number of hostiles fast and efficiently.

Don’t forget to also make use of all windows and openings, as many strongholds will have enemies hidden away in either hidden rooms or in easily missable areas.

As a last piece of advice, it’s important to remember that in order to actually enter the Strongholds, you will need to use Keycards. You will be able to get Stronghold Keycards in Warzone DMZ by either purchasing them from Buy Stations or getting them from random after killing elite hostiles and interacting with the environment. If available for purchase, each Stronghold Keycard will cost you 5,000 dollars.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2023