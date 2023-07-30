DMZ Unknown Threat Mission Guide | How to Kill Unknown Forces With a Suppressed Pistol Fast

Image: Activision

In order to complete the Unknown Threat Mission in Warzone DMZ, players will be tasked with killing 30 unknown force members with headshots while wielding a suppressed pistol. But how can you get a suppressed pistol, and more importantly, where exactly can you find 30 Unknown Force members in DMZ?

How to Get a Suppressed Pistol Fast in DMZ

The easiest way to get a Suppressed Pistol in DMZ can be done by simply selecting a handgun as one of your Insured Slot weapons and then heading to Gunsmith in order to add the suppressor attachment. Once at Gunsmith, you will be able to add the suppressor by unlocking your desired weapon’s Muzzle attachment slot, if the weapon in question supports it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you could check out in the image above, simply selecting a weapon blueprint featuring the silencer can also work if you, like us, are not a big fan of using pistols while deployed. For those interested in the handgun above, you can unlock the Backup Plan P890 by completing the Ashika Island Weapon Case event once. Among all of the weapons in the game, however, our main pick for the job will be the game’s new Battle Pass exclusive FTAC Siege.

How to Get 30 Headshot Kills and Complete the Unknown Threat Mission in DMZ

After getting the Suppressed Pistol in DMZ, you will be able to recognize the unknown force members while in both Vondel and Ashika Island by their gearing and overall look, as they will be dressed in all-black clothes and gear.

Apart from that, they will spawn randomly across both Vondel and Ashika Island, with their biggest concentration being featured around the main POI across the maps, so after spotting them, just pick your suppressed pistol and focus on shooting them from medium range and scoring easy headshots. Among the maps on which you can hunt the enemies, we recommend that you head to Vondel, as the map will feature the biggest concentration of unknown force enemies.

You will also be able to easily keep track of the mission given the way the Unknown Threat Mission counter will be updated after every unknown force headshot kill.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 30th, 2023