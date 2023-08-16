Image: Hoyoverse

The Nation of Justice presided over the Archon Focalors, Fontaine can be considered the most unique of all the regions currently featured in Genshin Impact. But given the way that the nation is the overall fifth to make its way into HoYoverse’s megahit, will you need to complete all of the Sumeru Archon Quests in order to unlock it? With that said, here’s whether or not you will need to complete Sumeru to unlock Fontaine in Genshin Impact.

Do You Need to Complete Sumeru to Unlock Fontaine in Genshin Impact?

As revealed by HoYoverse in the Special Program focused on Genshin Impact 4.0, As Light Rain Falls Without Reason, although it is recommended that you complete the Sumeru storyline in order to be able to both reach Fontaine and unlock its storyline, you only need to complete (or have completed) the game’s Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom in order to unlock the region.

How to Reach Fontaine

Both those who have completed as well as those who have not completed the Archon Quests leading to Fontaine will be able to reach the nation by heading to the Realm of Farakhkert Waypoint, which will become automatically available after completing the game’s Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon.

Once there, you will be able to either sail or glide to the Ramaritime Harbor area, where you will then be able to take the Aquabus. The Aquabus will then follow a long trail and take you directly to the Court of Fontaine, the nation’s capital.

Given the way that having at least one Penuma and one Ousia character can make your Fontaine exploration way easier, don’t forget that if you reached AR level 25 or above, you can also claim a free Lynette by heading to the game’s event hub.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact on PC and PS5.

This article was updated on August 15th, 2023