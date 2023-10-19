Do You Need to Play Ghostrunner 1 to play Ghostrunner 2?

Image: One More Level

Ghostrunner 2, the anticipated sequel of the original in 2020, is a continuation and takes place a year after the first events. Considering the game is based on a story in a Cyberpunk universe, you may wonder if you need to play the first Ghostrunner to play the second. Read further to learn if you need to play Ghostrunner 1 to play Ghostrunner 2.

Should You Play the First Ghostrunner Before Ghostrunner 2?

To put it simply, it’s not required to play Ghostrunner 1 before playing Ghostrunner 2. While the story is a continuation of the first game, the overall premise and plot are simple enough that it’s easy to understand what is happening in the sequel. A quick Google search or YouTube video can catch you up within minutes.

In the next section, we will discuss the story of Ghostrunner 1 and the premise of Ghostrunner 2. If you want to play the first or go into the second one completely surprised, be wary that there are spoilers ahead.

Ghostrunner Story Summary

The story of the first Ghostrunner is about ascending the Dharma Tower, the last known refuge for humanity. In a world filled with poverty, violence, and chaos, your job is to rise to the top of the tower to take out the Tyrannical Keymaster leader and bring peace to civilization once and for all. Once you ultimately complete your goal, humanity is finally free to make its future without the constraints of a higher power.

That is the summary of the entire game and all you need to know going into Ghostrunner 2. Ghostrunner 2 follows in these footsteps, where the premise is for you to join the Interface Council to bring order to the future dystopian world. This plot information has been confirmed by publisher, 505 Games.

At the end of the day, the story is the least important factor of the Ghostrunner games. The games are instead built on satisfying combat and leveling up your character for an overall enjoyable experience. Along the way, you’ll communicate with characters, pushing the story further, but if you’re like me, you’ll find the story fades into the background.

