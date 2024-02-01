Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Granblue Fantasy Relink, the strength of the bonds among the crew of the Grancypher is tested after they become the only hope for the Skyes against the unforgiving Church of Avia.

But given how the game is set in the universe of the acclaimed browser (and later mobile) game, can those unfamiliar with the franchise get the full experience? Here’s whether or not you need to play Granblue Fantasy to play Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Do You Need to Play Granblue Fantasy to Play Granblue Fantasy Relink?

No, even players who have no prior knowledge regarding the Granblue franchise will be perfectly able to enjoy and connect with the story of Granblue Fantasy Relink. That fact is mainly due to how the game offers a pretty good introduction to the crew’s main goal during both the Prologue and its first Chapter, You will also be able to open the Glossary at will during noncinematic cutscenes to avoid getting lost.

The game also allows players to learn more about the lore of each character by watching Fate Episodes and checking their in-game profiles within Lyria’s Journal. To make sure you can unlock all characters as fast as possible as well as get an edge during your playthrough, I highly recommend that you check out our All Playable Characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink and How to Unlock Them.

Is Granblue Fantasy Relink Canon?

Although not stated otherwise and taking into account how the game’s whole main story could fit into the gaps left between Granblue Fantasy’s Main Quests with ease, I believe it is not far from the truth to consider Relink as semi-canon. It is also possible that, like Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising, the game takes place in an alternative universe.

This guide was made while playing Granblue Fantasy Relink on PS5.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2024