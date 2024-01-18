Do You Need To Play Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Before Turnip Boy Robs a Bank?

Image: Graffiti Games

Are you wondering whether or not you should play Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion before Turnip Boy Robs a Bank? It’s been two years since Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion dropped, and there’s much more to this criminally inclined vegetable and his world than meets the eye.

If you’re curious about Turnip Boy Robs a Bank but never got around to playing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, you have to make a choice. Here’s whether you should play Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion before Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

Is Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Essential Playing for Turnip Boy Robs a Bank?

Image: Graffiti Games

As soon as you boot up Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, a triple-eyed figure cloaked in shadow will ask you upfront whether you’ve played Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. If you answer no, the being will accept and respect your decision but advise you to play the original. Having played the game myself, I’m inclined to agree with them.

You don’t need to play Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion to understand the story of Turnip Boy Robs a Bank’s story, but doing so will give you a deeper understanding of it. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank starts up almost exactly where its predecessor ended, and the events of its plot are heavily influenced by the utterly absurd series of events that unfolded during Turnip Boy’s quest to dodge his taxes.

Does Turnip Boy Robs a Bank Reference Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion?

Image: Graffiti Games

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank frequently references things that happened in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, and many of the characters you encounter as you storm the Botanical Bank first debuted in Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. I managed to enjoy Turnip Boy Robs a Bank without playing Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion, but I can see in hindsight that I wouldn’t have had as many “What the heck!?” moments if I’d played the original game.

If you want to understand the surprisingly deep (and dark) lore of Turnip Boy’s world before playing Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, you’re in luck. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is available on PC, the Nintendo Switch, the Xbox One, and the PlayStation 4 at a very reasonable price, and it’s such a short game that you can reach the ending in a few hours. It’s a bit of a clunky experience, but it’s more than worth the cost of admission if you’re in the market for some low-stakes isometric adventure.