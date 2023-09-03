Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ballistics is a Novice Combat skill that improves ballistic weapons in Starfield. This skill includes any weapon that shoots a traditional bullet, not lasers. In addition, you may find additional skills that affect specific ballistic weapons like rifles, shotguns, and pistols. So, does Ballistics stack with other skills in Starfield? Here’s everything you need to know about Ballistics skill and much more to build the perfect bullet shooting character!

Will Ballistics Stack With Other Skills in Starfield?

Yes, Ballistics will stack with other skills in Starfield, primarily if they deal with weapons that shoot bullets. For example, if you plan on making a Pistol build like our editor at Attack of the Fanboy, then you would also want to take the Pistol Certification Skill in addition to the Ballistics skill because both of their damage increases would stack with each other, creating a powerful weapon synergy.

Investing in the Ballistics skill early on can prove highly beneficial due to the wide range of weapons it can affect. Since most of the guns available in the early game are ballistic, this skill can increase the damage of all such weapons without restricting you to a specific type of gun.

You can quickly complete the Ballistics skill challenges by using bullet-based guns, allowing you to reach higher ranks of the skill in no time effortlessly. Moreover, ballistic weapons remain helpful throughout the game, so investing in this skill early on is wise (or if you chose the File Not Found background, which comes with Ballistics by default).

Ballistics Rank Challenge Effects Rank 1 None Ballistic weapons do 10% more damage Rank 2 Kill 20 enemies with a Ballistic weapon Ballistic weapons do 20% more damage Rank 3 Kill 50 enemies with a Ballistic weapon Ballistic weapons do 30% more damage Rank 4 Kill 100 enemies with a Ballistic weapon Ballistic weapons range is increased by 30%

The above table shows all four ranks of the Ballistics skill, its challenges, and the effects you will achieve as you unlock higher ranks. All four ranks will stack with other Ballistic weapons, making it a powerful skill.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.

- This article was updated on September 3rd, 2023