Cuphead is one of those games that becomes even more fun when you give your buddy a second controller to take on the shoot ‘em up. In an era where online gaming has become a given standard for all games, it then poses the question. Does Cuphead have online multiplayer or co-op? With the new DLC being released, is there more than just new content? Here’s what we know.

Does Duphead Have Online Multiplayer or Co-Op?

Cuphead does not have online multiplayer, at least if you are playing the game on a console like a Switch or PlayStation. However, if you are playing on a PC, you can technically play the game with another person using the Parsec app.

For those unaware, Parsec is a screen-sharing app that allows you to share the footage of your gameplay with other people. Think of it like Discord’s screen share option, but with more features. While you are sharing the footage of the app you’re allowing to be shared on-screen, you can also give the person you’re sharing your screen with to assume control of things. It’s almost like a remote desktop, but allows for local multiplayer to happen, but remotely.

Of course, the host and guests joining a Parsec session do need to meet minimum PC spec and internet requirements so that the streaming has low latency and no performance issues. This is crucial, especially for Cuphead where you need to be very precise about your actions.

Other than using screen-sharing apps like Parsec, the only form of multiplayer in Cuphead is only offline. It also does not seem like this feature will be actually put into the game, even with the release of their latest DLC.

Cuphead is out now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, and PC. Its DLC, The Delicious Last Course is out now as well.