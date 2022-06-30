Cuphead The Delicious Last Course: How to Access the DLC

The highly anticipated downloadable content for Cuphead has arrived with The Delicious Last Course. This new Cuphead content comes with a slight catch if you’re trying to access it right away. In this guide we’ll explain what you need to do to access the DLC content for Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course.

How to Access Delicious Last Course Content in Cuphead

This new content will not unlock if you’ve never played Cuphead before or if you played the game previously on a different platform than you are playing on for the DLC. The Delicious Last Course content will be available only after you’ve completed the first Mausoleum stage in the game.

First you should make sure that the DLC is actually installed. This can be done from the main menu of the game under the DLC section. Selecting this option will show you if the DLC is installed or not. Assuming that it is installed, you will then need to complete a Mausoleum stage to gain access to a special character that you need to speak with.

If you’re playing for the first time and want to see the new content, you should only need to play a couple of stages to access the new content. The quickest way to do this is by completing the first two objectives areas: Botanic Panic and then Clip Joint Calamity, from there access to the first Mausoleum will be available.

This character will be located outside of the first Mausoleum near a boat that will take you to the new island. Once accessible simply speak with the character who will tell you that your help is needed on a far off mysterious destination.

You will then be treated to a brand new cutscene, after which you will gain access to the new character and new content.

And that’s all you need to know about accessing the new DLC for Cuphead in The Delicious Last Course.

- This article was updated on June 30th, 2022