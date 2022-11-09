Photo mode is a feature that many players have come to expect from single-player experiences. Many gamers have adopted this new feature with open arms for a good reason. Photo mode allows players to capture their favorite moments with incredible details, and now many gamers are asking themselves if God of War Ragnarok has a photo mode. If you are one of the many gamers asking the same thing, make sure you stick to the end of the article.

Does God of War Ragnarok Have Photo Mode?

No, God of War Ragnarok does not have a photo mode. This is sad news for fans of cinematic screenshots, but according to Santa Monica Studio, the game’s developers, they will add Photo mode to God of War Ragnarok. So players can rest assured that at some point after launch, they will be able to take their screenshots to the next level with photo mode.

On the official Santa Monica Studio Twitter profile, the developers stated they’ll share more details about God of War Ragnarok’s photo mode when they get close to releasing it to the public.

Many players are eager to play around with Photo Mode once released, and some of them, are even glad that it is not available right now. Some players stated that in their first playthrough, they will only focus on gameplay, and once the Photo mode is released, they will go through the game collecting the best scenes they can get.

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have this feature, and hundreds of players have put in a lot of hours to get the perfect shot of their favorite moments in-game. In the future, God of War Ragnarok players will be able to do the same.

God of War Ragnarok has been getting many positive reviews, and many gamers are still enjoying the game. If you are one of the players who are not sure about getting the title, go to our God of War Ragnarok review and find out if the game is worth the buy.

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For more information about the game, go to the official Santa Monica Studio Twitter profile.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2022