Grounded allows players to live experience what it is like to be in “Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.” Of course, the only thing that beats trying to survive while being the size of an ant is doing it with friends. While many players know that Grounded has multiplayer support, what many don’t know is if Grounded supports split screen co-op. Let’s go over if Grounded has split screen co-op play.

Does Grounded Have Split Screen Co-op

Just like other recent large consoles releases, Grounded is tragically missing the local split screen play option. If you want to have friends join you as you try to survive in the backyard, they will have to download the game on their own console and connect to your game online. The tragic loss of split screen play doesn’t mean that you will have a hard time getting friends to play this game since Grounded is available on the Xbox Game Pass.

Playing Grounded with friends really changes the dynamic of the game. No longer are you a scared lone teenager in your backyard but now a group of teenagers. In all seriousness, playing a game with a friend or two makes the game much less scary and normally easier. Now you have a partner to watch your back while you gather clay or help you gather it. You just need to hope that your friend has a good enough internet connection to not lag out of your game.

More and more games are releasing without split screen play which is signaling the end of an era. Before online play was popular, going over to a friend’s house or having a friend come over was the only way to really play a game together. This doesn’t mean that Grounded will never get split screen play added to the game. At any point, a future update to Grounded might slip the ability to play split screen on the same console into the game.

Grounded is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.