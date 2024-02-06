Image: Arrowhead

When a game looks as fun as Helldivers 2, it’s only natural that some players might be wondering if it has a campaign or a single-player mode. So, does Helldivers 2 have a campaign mode? Can you play it solo? Let’s find out.

Is There a Campaign Mode or Story Mode in Helldivers 2?

Image: Arrowhead

Helldivers 2 does not have a campaign or a proper single-player mode. Although you can play it solo, the game was designed to be a multiplayer experience. It is better enjoyed with a party of four Helldivers. When playing with friends, you will be facing automatons and bugs in many procedurally generated planets.

The gameplay loop in Helldivers 2 is quite engaging. After each mission, you can visit Ship Management to unlock new Stratagems like the deadly Orbital Laser or Bulwark machine gun. You also get to use valuable Samples collected on missions to upgrade Strategems (special supply drops) to more powerful versions.

Although it doesn’t have a proper story mode or a traditional campaign, I appreciate the fact that you can play Helldivers 2 by yourself. Even though it’s a game that demands you to be online, at least you have the option to select lower-difficulty missions, shoot some bugs, and get some trophies on your own. That said, I find it hard to imagine the game being as enjoyable solo as it is when played with a full party of four Helldivers, communicating and coordinating to tackle incoming enemies.

Given that the game operates in a live-service format and is likely to receive constant updates from its developers, there’s a possibility that a campaign system could be introduced in the future, designed for cooperative play just like the rest of the game. Yet, I wouldn’t count on it. If you’re interested in playing Helldivers 2, embrace it for what it is – a cooperative looter-shooter that offers fun, frantic gameplay and the opportunity to create memorable moments with friends.

- This article was updated on February 5th, 2024