Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Haptic Feedback on PlayStation? – Answered

We are only a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy and the magic is already in the air, as players all over the world are jumping back into the Wizarding World in the hopes of getting fully immersed, while many others continue to relentlessly search for the best platform to play the upcoming open-world title. But will the PlayStation versions of Hogwarts Legacy support Haptic Feedback? Now, in order to answer that and more, here’s whether or not will Hogwarts Legacy support Haptic Feedback.

Does Hogwarts Legacy Have Haptic Feedback on PlayStation?

Fortunately for all who plan on playing the upcoming game on the PlayStation 5, Hogwarts Legacy will indeed take full advantage of the Haptic Feedback technology present on the DualSense controller. With that said, we have bad news for those hoping to experience the features on PS4, as given the fact that only the DualSense supports the technology, it will only be available on the PS5.

Does the Haptic Feedback Make a Big Difference?

Overall, the technology is set to make a huge difference as players explore both the halls of Hogwarts and the many biomes available in the game. According to Chandler Wood. the Community Manager for WB Games Avalanche, through a post on the official PlayStation Blog, the technology will allow the DualSense to feel like an extension of your wand.

As a plus, according to him, the controller is also set to constantly shine in the colors of your chosen in-game Hogwarts House when in-game.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, on the other hand, are set to become available on April 4th, 2022.

It’s also important to point out that those who pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition of the game on all current-gen platforms will be able to access it 72 hours earlier.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023