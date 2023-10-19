Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have Photo Mode?

Is there photo mode in Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

October 19th, 2023 by Noah Nelson

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 1, photo mode acted as another gameplay loop for many people and made the game fun for many hours after the credits rolled. Since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 looks to improve in almost every way, will it also have a photo mode? Here is your answer to if Spider-Man 2 has a photo mode.

Related: How to put out fires in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Photo Mode, Explained

You’ll be happy to know that yes, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does have photo mode.

For someone who isn’t the biggest fan of photo modes, because I always feel like I don’t know what I’m doing, the photo mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is fun to use and has some excellent features. Also, it doesn’t hurt that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is such a gorgeous game which makes basically every photo you can take a masterpiece.

How to Use Photo Mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Unlike the in-game camera app and FNSM app that you can open with a swipe on the DualSense pad, the only way to open photo mode is to pause the game and select photo mode there from the menu.

In video games, it’s common to see photo mode being launched by pressing L3 and R3 at the same time, but that does something else in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Instead, the menu is the only stock option we get to launch photo mode.

How to Map Photo Mode to the D-pad in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

However, thanks to a plethora of accessibility options, you can map the left or right arrows on the D-pad to launch photo mode. I highly recommend doing this because it’s a seamless way to get in and out of photo mode without having to break the action by pressing pause. You can basically snap the perfect photo at the perfect time by mapping photo mode to the D-pad.

To do this, go to settings. On the main settings page, scroll down to shortcut 1 and shortcut 2. Select which direction on the D-pad you want photo mode to launch on and map “launch photo mode” onto it.

Now, you can open photo mode easily in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by pressing the D-pad.

About The Author

Avatar photo

From his early days of blog-style music, movie, and game reviews to working as the Esports Writer at Coastline Community College, Noah Nelson now works fulltime as a Staff Writer for Attack of the Fanboy and PC Invasion. He has been helping gamers everywhere with Destiny 2 god rolls, Warzone 2 DMZ missions, and collectibles in any indie game for over a year and a half. His Bachelor's Degree in English Rhetoric and Composition with a minor in Journalism from CSULB has shaped him to be a strong writer and editor. His fondest gaming memory is playing Sly Cooper 2 after begging his mom (for hours) to play it before his birthday and he still cries myself to sleep remembering the time he accidentally saved over his 99% completion save file in Kingdom Hearts 2.

More Stories by Noah Nelson

More on Attack of the Fanboy :