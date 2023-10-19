Does Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Have Photo Mode?

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 1, photo mode acted as another gameplay loop for many people and made the game fun for many hours after the credits rolled. Since Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 looks to improve in almost every way, will it also have a photo mode? Here is your answer to if Spider-Man 2 has a photo mode.

Related: How to put out fires in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: Photo Mode, Explained

You’ll be happy to know that yes, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 does have photo mode.

For someone who isn’t the biggest fan of photo modes, because I always feel like I don’t know what I’m doing, the photo mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is fun to use and has some excellent features. Also, it doesn’t hurt that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is such a gorgeous game which makes basically every photo you can take a masterpiece.

How to Use Photo Mode in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Unlike the in-game camera app and FNSM app that you can open with a swipe on the DualSense pad, the only way to open photo mode is to pause the game and select photo mode there from the menu.

In video games, it’s common to see photo mode being launched by pressing L3 and R3 at the same time, but that does something else in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Instead, the menu is the only stock option we get to launch photo mode.

How to Map Photo Mode to the D-pad in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

However, thanks to a plethora of accessibility options, you can map the left or right arrows on the D-pad to launch photo mode. I highly recommend doing this because it’s a seamless way to get in and out of photo mode without having to break the action by pressing pause. You can basically snap the perfect photo at the perfect time by mapping photo mode to the D-pad.

To do this, go to settings. On the main settings page, scroll down to shortcut 1 and shortcut 2. Select which direction on the D-pad you want photo mode to launch on and map “launch photo mode” onto it.

Now, you can open photo mode easily in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 by pressing the D-pad.