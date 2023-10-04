Does New World Have a Subscription?

Image: Amazon Games

New World is a massive online multiplayer role-playing game. It offers an addictive open-world experience where players can take on quests and level up characters. If you are interested in playing New World, you may wonder if it requires a subscription, considering it is an MMO, and especially if you’re returning to Rise of the Angry Earth. This guide will cover whether New World requires a paid subscription.

Is There a Subscription for New World?

Simply put, New World does not require a paid subscription. While the game doesn’t require a monthly subscription, there is a base price, and it is not a free-to-play game. Currently, the cost of New World is 60% off on Steam and is going for $15.99. Players can also purchase the base game with the new Rise of the Angry Earth expansion together for $69.99.

Do You Need an Amazon Account to Play New World?

The good news is that players don’t need to be a member of Amazon in order to play New World. However, players do need a Steam account to launch the game, which is okay, considering it doesn’t cost a dime to create a Steam account.

Are There In-game Purchases for New World?

New World does offer in-game purchases, although they are not required and are completely optional. Instead, the in-game shop for New World offers players cosmetics, skins, and other unique items that can be added to characters. Additionally, there are mounts players can purchase that can help navigate the terrain of the open world of the game.

Below are additional items mentioned on the New World website in the in-game store.

Themed Apparel and Weapon Skins

Housing Decor and House Pets

Emotes

Dye Packs

Company Crests

Currency (Masks of Fortune)

So, in other words, while New World is not a paid subscription and only has a base price, there is a chance that players will spend real-world money after purchasing the game. In my opinion, getting sucked into the hole of buying cosmetics and other in-game shop items is never a great idea, as it doesn’t make a massive difference in the gameplay experience.

