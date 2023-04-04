New World: How to Fix Missing Equipment and Inventory Items Glitch

Image: Amazon Games

New World players are no strangers to coming across certain glitches and some have even noticed their equipment missing. If you have recently logged into the game and found that a lot of your inventory is missing, you are not alone. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to fix missing equipment and inventory items in New World.

Fixing Missing Equipment and Inventory Items in New World

In order to fix this issue, it is recommended that you try and visit the New World forums to speak to one of the community managers. Follow this link to reach the correct thread and scroll down until you see the second message by “Luxendra”. Players are being asked to give over their in-game names in a reply and it is likely that the developers will implement a fix from this.

Related: The Best Greatsword Builds in New World

There is no other fix at the moment for this glitch apart from waiting until the developers solve the issue. Going through the forums may provide you with a faster time in getting it fixed but there is no guarantee. The potential faster result time is because the players who provide their names will likely have developers looking into the exact cause of the issue — allowing a full fix to be created.

However, it could be worthwhile relaunching the game and then logging into the servers again. Afterward, check if your items are still missing.

Why is My New World Equipment and Inventory Missing?

This glitch seems to have been most frequent after the Season One launch. Many players took to places such as Reddit to discuss the issue occurring. Having all of your hard-earned equipment vanish isn’t the best start to anyone’s game time. There have been no further details from the developer at this time about the cause of the glitch.

In the meantime, you can prepare to solve some puzzles in the game when you eventually get all of your equipment back.

- This article was updated on April 4th, 2023