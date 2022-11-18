Does Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Have Local Multiplayer?

Trainers are going to have plenty to look forward to now that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been released into the world. Being able to explore the Paldea Region with friends is a welcome treat, as you’ll be able to explore the whole world together with no distance tether.

However, for friends or family that want to play the game with you on the same console, gamers may be wondering if split screen or local multiplayer is available to play on a single console. With all of the excitement and hype surrounding this title, it’s understandable why Trainers are excited to venture out into this world together.

Can You Play Pokemon Scarlet and Violet With Splitscreen Multiplayer?

For those looking to embark on this journey with friends, you technically can play Local Multiplayer. However, players looking to take this route are going to need an additional Nintendo Switch and another copy of the game. There is, unfortunately, no way to share this title with a friend that doesn’t have a copy of the game, as you cannot play Splitscreen Multiplayer in this title.

For gamers looking to get the full experience, playing with 4 players in Local Play is also supported. Being able to get a group of avid Pokemon fans together to get into adventures across the Paldea Region seems like something to remember, especially as you hunt for items, take down gym leaders, and fight against the Starfall Street Bosses without needing to worry about a maximum distance being reached. Everyone can do what they want when they want to. Even if that means that your friends have a chance to steal your Shiny Pokemon.

For those that don’t have a way to get together in one place, being able to take the game online to play with your friends is also an option. Jumping in with 3 other players at the Pokemon Center locations will allow gamers to travel far and wide in search of the rarest monsters. Taking a chance for a picnic with your friends wouldn’t hurt, either.

Players will also be able to partake in Terra Raid Battles together, allowing players to get special Pokemon with unique typings normally unavailable to them. Being able to come across a Charizard that is matched up with Dragon-type could help bolster your strategies for the future.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available now on Nintendo Switch.