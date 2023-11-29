Does Seeing Your Breath Mean Freezing Temperatures in Phasmophobia?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are many tips and tricks you can use to identify the ghost in Phasmophobia. Unfortunately, cold breath is not one of them. Here’s what seeing your breath really means in Phasmophobia.

Does Cold Breath Mean Freezing Temps?

No, seeing your breath does not mean you have freezing temperatures. While breath can be a great indicator of the ghost room and freezing temps, this is not a guarantee.

Seeing Your Breath

When the temperature in a room drops to 5° Celsius or 41° Fahrenheit, players will be able to see their breath. This does not mean you are in the ghost room, nor that you have freezing temps, but it’s a great start!

What Cold Breath Means

The journal tells you that all ghosts will make the room cold, but only some will drop you to freezing temps. This is important to know — the room temperature will drop when a ghost is (or recently was) in the room, but it does not have to be the ghost room itself.

So, while your breath isn’t evidence, it’s a great sign that:

The ghost is currently in — or was recently in — this room.

This may be the ghost room.

It’s time to check for temperature using the thermometer.

Remember, to get freezing temperatures, you must have a reading of below 1° C or 33.8° F. If you are using the tier 1 thermometer, the reading must be beneath 0° C or 32° F.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Does Weather and the Breaker Affect Readings?

Depending on the weather and the breaker status, it can be more difficult to use breath as an indicator. Turning the breaker on can help find which room is substantially colder, but if you have a wandering ghost, it may be harder to detect these minor changes in temperature. Additionally, having the breaker off makes it easier for the ghost to drop room temperature quicker, as the room starts colder.

Now that you know all about freezing temps, check out our other Phasmophobia guides so you can hunt ghosts like a pro!

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023