Does Warhammer 40k: Darktide Have Singleplayer or Offline Play?

While playing with others in Warhammer 40k: Darktide does make the game easier, sometimes you just want to test yourself in a solo mission. You might also want to try to go for an achievement that requires coordination and you don’t want some random player joining your lobby and messing something up for you. Let’s go over if you can play missions solo in Warhammer 40k: Darktide and how you create a solo lobby.

Can You Play Missions in Single Player in Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Currently, there is no way to play Darktide offline or in a single player mode. If you want to play Darktide you will need to be connected to the interet and can only make open lobbies for anyone to join. The only way to take full control of a lobby is to queue into a mission with a full fireteam of you and three friends.

You can create an empty lobby if you select a mission and it doesn’t find any open lobbies to put you into. If you get put into a new empty lobby you can ready up to start the mission and begin a single player run of the Darktide mission. However, your lobby will most likely quickly fill up with players unless you are on the hardest difficulty.

If you choose to do your achivements on the hardest difficulty, you will have a hard time unless you are max trust level with the best gear. Most players in the community will be willing to help with achivements if you just ask them when they join your lobby so it is not the end of the world that you can’t. Plus having more players in the lobby can help you when you are playing some of the harder solo classes like Zealot.

Of course it does make you wonder why we don’t have the option to make private lobbies so you can play with one or two other friends on a mission. Maybe at some point in the future we will have the ability to play offline or make private lobbies. The private lobbies will be the most likely option to come out as offline play can lead to more cheaters in the game.

Warhammer 40k: Darktide is available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

- This article was updated on December 4th, 2022