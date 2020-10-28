Does Watch Dogs: Legion Have Cross-Save

Ubisoft recently revealed Ubisoft Connect, which demonstrated the publisher’s full-on commitment to cross-save and cross-play integration for their future titles, Watch Dogs: Legion included. So, does Watch Dogs: Legion support cross-saves at launch, or will fans of the game have to wait for support to be patched in?

Watch Dogs: Legion supports cross-save via Ubisoft Connect at launch.

Watch Dogs: Legion will have full Ubisoft Connect support at launch, to include cross-saves on all platforms. The process isn’t automatic, however, so players eager to take advantage of the feature should be mindful of a few things. Ubisoft Connect requires an Ubisoft account to access. PC players using the old Uplay client will be wired in right out of the gate, but fans playing Watch Dogs: Legion on the Epic Games Store or consoles will need to sign in to their Ubisoft account first. This can be done in-game, so it’s not a cosmic process. If you do not have an Ubisoft account you’ll need to create one before gaining access to Ubisoft Connect and its features.

Once you’ve logged into your Ubisoft account within Watch Dogs: Legion you’ll be able to use Ubisoft Connect to either upload or download your save data. Within the Campaign menu are the options to upload your data to Ubisoft’s servers, or to download it. Clicking either option will take you to a screen where you’ll be asked to pick the save you wish to upload, or the one you plan to download. Because cross-save is attached to your Ubisoft account, you can potentially wipeout existing data if you don’t upload it first. Be safe, and sign into your Ubisoft account prior to starting the game. Doing so should prevent the cross-save feature from overwriting your data after the fact, which is ultimately what you’re trying to avoid.

- This article was updated on:October 28th, 2020