DOOM Eternal Hidden Trophies List

Recently released for the PlayStation 5, there are 16 DOOM Eternal hidden trophies in this Bethesda title’s trophy list for you to unlock. The game features 48 trophies total, with 34 in the base game, and seven in each of the Ancient Gods DLC packs. There are 27 bronze, 14 silver, six gold, and of course one platinum trophy. This list is identical to the PlayStation 4 version’s, so to any super fans who have already completed that one, you know exactly what to expect.

Many of the hidden trophies are hidden because they are story-related, so the developers wanted to hide the descriptions to avoid spoilers, so if you don’t want to potentially be spoiled if this is your first playthrough, you may want to avoid reading the list for now. This also means that most of the hidden trophies are completely unmissable, so it’s recommended that you finish your first playthrough first, then figure out which hidden trophies you’re missing.

DOOM Eternal Hidden Trophies

Doomsday – Complete Hell on Earth

The Hunters Became the Hunted – Kill the Doom Hunters

Interplanetary Fracking – Blow a hole in Mars

Thumbs Down – Best the Gladiator in the coliseum

Reforged and Refueled – Acquire a new Crucible in Taras Nabad

Nontraditionalist – Kill the Khan Maykr

Iconoclast – Kill the Icon of Sin

Treasure Hunter – Beat all encounters and Mission Challenges, and find all Items in Taras Nabad in a single save slot

Meet Your Unmaykr – Acquire the Unmaykr

Torrential Pain – Complete the UAC Atlantica Facility (Ancient Gods 1)

To Take a Life Sphere – Destroy the Life Sphere in the Blood Swamps (Ancient Gods 1)

Regime Change – Defeat Samur in the Holt (Ancient Gods 1)

Crystal Spelunker – Complete World Spear (Ancient Gods 2)

Cross the Threshold – Complete Reclaimed Earth (Ancient Gods 2)

Siege the Day – Complete Immora (Ancient Gods 2)

Rest Your Weary Fists – Kill the Dark Lord (Ancient Gods 2)

DOOM Eternal is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.