Doom-Eternal-Doomicorn

Doom Eternal features extensive character customization, letting you keep the Doomslayer in his standard armor or changing things up with something like the Classic Doom Marine skin, but you can also make the Doomslayer dress up like a unicorn with the Doomicorn skin, which is available exclusively via Twitch Prime. Anyone with an active Amazon Prime subscription can redeem this reward and get the Doomicorn skin in their Doom Eternal game regardless of platform. Even Stadia players can get in on the rainbow action! Here’s how to get the Doomicorn skin in Doom Eternal.

How to Get Doomicorn Skin in Doom Eternal

Getting the Doomicorn skin in Doom Eternal is as easy as linking your Bethesda and Twitch accounts. To do so, log into your Bethesda.net profile (this link takes you directly where you need to go). After logging in, click the tile with a plus sign that says “Add a Platform, Social Media, or Game Account.” Follow the instructions to link your Twitch account, and once everything is successfully linked, head to the Doom Eternal Twitch Prime page. Make sure you’re logged in with the correct Twitch account that you just linked to your Bethesda account. If everything was done correctly, and if you have an active Amazon Prime membership, then you should see a “Claim now” button above the DOOMicorn Slayer Master Collection. Clicking on the skin will claim it and make it available in

To activate the Doomicorn skin in-game, head to the Doom Eternal main menu and select Customize. From there, select the Doomslayer and the Doomicorn skin should be listed among the rest of the skins. Because the DOOMicorn Slayer is a Master Collection, it comes with tons of other cosmetic items for you to equip. Here’s everything it comes with:

‘DOOMicorn’ Slayer Skin

‘Purple Pony’ Skin Variant

‘Night-mare’ Skin Variant

‘Magic Meadow’ Base Podium

‘For Those Who Dare to Dream!’ Maxed-Out Podium

‘Clip Clop’ Stance Animation

‘Haymaker’ Intro Animation

‘Horsing Around’ Victory Animation

‘Love Conquers All’ Player Icon

‘Super Sparkle Slayer’ Nameplate & Title

Sometime in April and May, two additional skins will be released for Twitch Prime members, so be sure to check back to claim those, too.