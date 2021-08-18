Doom Eternal Update 1.20 Patch Notes (1.004.000)

Update 1.20 has arrived for Doom Eternal, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PlayStation 5, this update is version 01.004.000. On the PC side of things, this is Doom Eternal version 6.3. This is a smaller update that only fixes a few minor bugs, so it shouldn’t take too long to download. Here’s everything new with Doom Eternal update 1.20.

Doom Eternal Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Unfortunately, there are currently no official patch notes for Doom Eternal update 1.20. We will update this article once Bethesda releases patch notes.

While we don’t know exactly what is included in this update just yet, the Plasma Powered event is currently live in Doom Eternal and will run through September 2. During this event, players can earn XP to unlock new cosmetic items including the futuristic Cosmic Slayer skin and the UAC Tech Revenant Master Collection. The previous Doom Eternal patch included items for this event as well as other general bug fixes.

Bethesda tends to post patch notes soon after updates are released for Doom Eternal, so check back soon to see what’s new. We’ll update this article accordingly once we receive more information regarding this patch.

Doom Eternal is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and Google Stadia.