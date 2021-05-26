Update 1.27 has arrived for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Even though Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 came out back in 2016, it’s nice to see Bandai Namco is still supporting the game all these years later. Today’s patch isn’t all that exciting, although there will be more DLC support for the game later this year.

Update 1.26 came out on March 18th, 2021 and it added the content for Legendary Pack 1 DLC. Legendary Pack 2 won’t be out until later this year though. More details of Legendary Pack 2 will be revealed soon hopefully.

Anyway, you can read the patch notes for the latest update down below from the PS4’s update history.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Made other improvements/adjustments

In related news, a new Raid is happening in the game too. This Raid period started on May 24th and runs until May 30th. You can read the rewards you can get from a post on Reddit.

Common Hercule Badge, 50 TP medals

5,000 Damage: 50 TP medals, Nickname ‘More’, Super soul ‘Your time in this fight ends now!’

15,000 Damage: 50 TP medals, Boxing outfit (lower)

30,000 Damage: 50 TP medals, Boxing outfit (hands)

50,000 Damage: 50 TP medals, Boxing outfit (feet)

100,000 Damage: 50 TP medals, Nickname ‘Avenger’

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch platforms. If more patch notes are announced, we’ll be sure to update this post.