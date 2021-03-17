Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Update 1.26 has arrived for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The main purpose of this new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 update is to add data for the Legendary Pack 1 DLC. This DLC includes the characters of Toppo from Dragon Ball Super and Pikkon who was last seen in Dragon Ball Z.

Legendary Pack 1 will be released on March 18th, 2021 and it also includes new missions, quests and other additional cool things.

The update is out now with the version number being 1.26 on the PS4. The official PS4 changelog shows some details about what this new patch includes. Even though this game has been out since 2016, more content is still on the way!

You can see the patch notes we know so far posted down below.

Added data for “Legendary Pack 1”

Implemented “Conton City Vote”

Implemented “Stylist”

Added new lineup for Capsule Machines

Rebalanced battle mechanics

Adjusted difficulties for the Conton City Tournament

Adjusted drop rates for items from Quests

Made other improvements/adjustments

Legendary Pack 1 DLC isn’t the only content releasing this year. This is because Legendary Pack 2 will also be out sometime later this year. We’ll know more details of that very soon.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. If more official patch notes are released, we will update this post.