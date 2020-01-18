Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Skip Dialogue

People are more than likely pretty familiar with the main story of Dragon Ball Z now due to not only the manga and anime, but also the numerous video games that have been based on the series as well. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot looks to expand on this quite a bit, however, due to it being a fully fledged RPG. This includes a lot of different sidequests along the way, but that also means a lot of dialogue is found in the game. Sometimes you just don’t feel like listening to everything when the information is ancillary, so having an option to skip through the dialogue is a wise choice and this guide will explain how you can do that.

How To Skip Dialogue

We’ve already covered in another guide how to skip cutscenes, but we are talking about something different when we say dialogue. The dialogue this guide is referring to skipping is the kind that you have where there are lines and lines of discussion that you have to keep pressing to continue. Sometimes these are fully voice acted, while other times they are just filled with one liners and such.

While you can just keep hitting X on PS4 to skip lines of dialogue, there is a much faster option as well in the form of fast forwarding through it. To do this, hold down Square on PS4 and it will quickly fast forward through.

Sometimes a fast forward feature will not require you to keep the button held down and will run until you cancel it. That is not the case in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot though, as you do have to hold down Square to keep the fast forwarding going.