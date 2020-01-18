Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – How To Skip Cutscenes

Besides a few outliers over the years, games based on the Dragon Ball franchise have typically told the same stories over and over again. As a result, players have experienced the same cutscenes over and over again as well that tell the story. Some players love seeing the little differences here across each game, but some players would rather skip past this and just enjoy the gameplay itself. For those players that want to skip the cutscenes in the brand new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, this guide is just for you.

How To Skip Cutscenes

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is filled with a variety of different story segments due to it being an RPG. The length means there are lots of scenes for you to experience, some of which you may want to skip.

If you are interested in skipping the cutscenes you come across, it can be done rather easily. You must start by reaching a cutscene of course. Pressing X and the like won’t do anything here like it does in regular dialogue, so it seems you are stuck watching everything.

However, there is a way to skip the cutscene entirely if you so choose. To do so, press the Options button on PS4, or the equivalent of the Start button on whatever controller you are using. At this point, you will be offered the option to skip the cutscene.

If you just need to pause a cutscene, you can do the same thing here too, but just make sure not to hit to skip the cutscene and instead hit to cancel when you’re ready to resume.