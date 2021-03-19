Update 1.51 has arrived for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added to this patch. The update is reportedly available now for the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game.

As reported by MP1st, the new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot update has vastly different file sizes. On PS4 the version number of the patch is 1.51 and it’s only 270MB in size. However if you have the Xbox One version of the game, the update is a whole 8GB to download!

We’re not sure why the file sizes are so different, but the update itself doesn’t look like it does very much. You can read the patch notes below from the PS4 update history page.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Update 1.51 Patch Notes

Made other adjustments

This is all the notes we have so far for today’s update. If anything else changes, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as possible. From the sounds of things though, this is the only thing announced.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. You can read the 1.50 patch notes by clicking here.