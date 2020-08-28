There’s a lot of important items you’ll need to collect in Drake Hollow. One of the first, and most important might be a surprise to most players though. As you learn about the fractured and broken world you have pledged to save you’ll be given a few tasks to complete. One of which is to collect a bunch of juice boxes for use in crafting. But while there’s a lot of trees, plants, and other natural resources nearby, a juice box tree is not among them. So here’s where to find juice boxes in Drake Hollow.

Where to Find Juice Boxes

When you stop and think about it, the answer makes a lot of sense. Around your camp are a bunch of natural items, like branches and fruit. So to get something as artificial as a juice box you’ll need to venture toward more human locations. There’s a few options here, but the easiest and simplest by far is the large house that should be near your camp (some things about the map change based on the save file, so if you don’t see a house, look for your own equivalent).

Head to it and search around the outside and inside of the house and you should see large boxes. Open them and inside will be a bunch of useful crafting material and other objects. Most boxes in the house will contain a few juice boxes, so just hit them all and you should come away with all you need for the moment. More will be found in similar locations throughout the world, likely inside of similar boxes. So now that you know where to find juice boxes in Drake Hollow you can get out and start exploring. You should find lots of cool and useful stuff along the way.

- This article was updated on:August 28th, 2020