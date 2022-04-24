Dune: Spice Wars: How To Build Buildings In Villages

As you begin to grow your Spice empire in Dune: Spice Wars, you’ll need to start branching out and making sure that you’re self-sufficient. While you can survive for a while through trades and treaties, you’ll need to start producing more items and start harvesting Spice of your own to pay off the Imperial Bribes.

But, how do you do this? You’ll start off with your home base, but there is no option to build any of these types of new buildings. That’s where we come into play, as we will dive in and teach you how to start building buildings in nearby villages.

Dune: Spice Wars – How To Build Buildings And Harvesters

When you first start off in the world of Dune: Spice Wars, you’ll have one main building which works at your headquarters of the game. You’ll want to make sure that you are working on using your Ornithopters to scavenge the land for items, materials, and goods. You’ll also need to begin building up your military power. While you can win this game through Democracy, you’ll also need to be ready to fight.

However, once you start building up the Military, you need to get prepared and ready to fight and claim nearby villages, as you’ll be able to take them over for your own empire. Once you have enough Military, you’ll be able to send them towards a village by highlighting them and right-clicking where you’d like them to go. Make sure they won’t be overrun, however. You can tell how many members of a local militia will reside in the villages by the number next to their name.

If you are sending a military squad made up of two units, you’ll be able to overthrow the village and take it as your own. Once you have liberated them, you’ll be able to left-click on the building and see what you’ll be able to build. You’ll have the option of three different building types, with buildings that can help you harvest different materials, create stronger military groups, or invest in knowledge types.

You don’t want to just put all of your eggs in one basket, however, so you’ll want to make sure you are putting up different types of buildings in these villages, as locals, raiders, and enemies can attack at any time. Making sure you have trained militia there will help your village survive to see another day, and not lose out on your precious buildings.

To begin harvesting spice, you’ll need to discover a spot that has harvestable Spice, and you’ll be sure to find a village next to it. Take over the village, and you’ll be able to build a Harvester, a machine that will harvest Spice, and continue to add to your stockpile. Since Spice is the most valuable currency in this world, you’ll want to make sure that you do this as soon as possible, and be ready to take over other Spice fields as you come across them.

Dune: Spice Wars will be available for Early Access on April 26th for PC.

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2022