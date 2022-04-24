Dune: Spice Wars: How To Change Game Settings

Dune: Spice Wars is a game that can take a while to finish. Not speaking in the sense of hard boss fights, but you could make the game last upwards of 10 hours before you reach a resolution, through combat, diplomacy, or otherwise. However, if you are looking to get into the game, and not have it take up a large portion of your week, you can always change the game settings, setting it up to be exactly how you’d like it to be.

Do you find yourself getting worn down in the final hours of the game, wishing that you would have done something differently? Or are you intimidated by having to fight off 3 other factions at a time? What if you want to ramp the challenge up a bit more? Follow along with us, and we will show you what you’ll need to do to make the game as easy or as hard as you’d like it to be!

Dune: Spice Wars – Change Game Options Quickly

Once you have figured out what kind of playstyle and faction you are going to try out, you’ll need to do a few more things before you start your game up. You’ll first need to select Two Councilors that will help you through the game, and each of them will offer their unique benefits. Do you want less military power and more knowledge? You’ll be able to set this up exactly how you’d like to. But even if you have the perfect Councilors, you may still find yourself getting overwhelmed by the number of things going on, and want to change it. Thankfully, it’s quite easy!

To the left of the Start Game button on the bottom right of your screen, you’ll see a box with some sliders, which will bring you into a secondary menu that will allow you to tweak the experience to your liking.

You’ll be able to select the map size (small, medium, large), AI Difficulty (Easy, Medium, or Hard), and if you want tutorial messages. You’ll also get to choose which other factions will be in the game. If you are starting for the first time, and you want to get your bearings on the situation before going into a full Arrakis Spice War, you may want to select Small, Easy, Enable, and only one faction. Or, if you are looking to dive right in and get into it, you’ll be able to mess around and find what is perfect for you!

Dune: Spice Wars will be available for Early Access on April 26th for PC.