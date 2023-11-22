Dungeon Hunter 6 Class Tier List: Best Classes Ranked

Image by: Gameloft

Each class in Dungeon Hunter VI has unique strengths and weaknesses. Although they all seem decently balanced, it’s only natural for players to wonder about which is the strongest.

This article ranks the classes in Dungeon Hunter 6 based on their overall effectiveness in the game, providing a tier list and explaining what makes each class good or bad.

The Best Classes in Dungeon Hunter VI

Some players like to put the best classes at the S-Tier, but I rather use the S-Tier for game-breaking characters or characters who are in a league of their own. Luckily, all Classes in Dungeon Hunter 6 are decent and can be used in the game without much trouble, even if you have to put a little extra effort.

We’re going to use the A-Tier for characters who noticeably have an easier time than others and the B-Tier for characters that are still strong, but take a bit more effort to make work. Here are all Dungeon Hunter 6 classes listed from the weakest to the strongest:

Assassin – B Tier

Image by: Gameloft

Let’s start with the Assassin in the B-Tier. It’s a class with ambush attacks and an unmatched basic attack damage. Although this class is fast and has high damage potential, it is hard to make his high damage work consistently.

While the Assassin may require some extra effort and time to make work, he can still be a good choice for certain playstyles.

Boon Sister – B Tier

Image by: Gameloft

The Boon Sister class is ranked in the B Tier. She can deal with constant overtime damage and summon creatures to aid her in battles. The Boon Sister’s healing abilities make her a key support class in any team.

Archer – B Tier

Image by: Gameloft

The Archer class is also ranked in the B Tier which can deal substantial damage from a distance. The archer’s constant and consistent high damage is a valuable asset in any team. Although Archers have a lot of damage potential, players must be skilled to make sure of this class’s full potential.

Warrior – A Tier

Image by: Gameloft

The Warrior class is ranked in the A Tier. This class is known for its high defense capabilities and excels in close melee combat. It’s just a solid class overall that doesn’t take much skill to make work. You’re always safe when going with the warrior, which is why this class is highly recommended for beginners. Its straightforward gameplay and high survivability are great for players who are still learning the game.

Mage – A Tier

Image by: Gameloft

The Mage class is also ranked in the A-Tier. The mage’s power to control the battlefield with a wide range of spells is something else. Specializing in arcane attacks, the Mage can use constraining spells and reposition enemies on top of damaging arcane attacks. Someone who knows what to do with a Mage can deal high damage and make the combat easier overall with crowd control abilities.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023