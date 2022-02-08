Dying Light 2 Juan Choice: Help Juan or Stick With Matt?

The factions in Dying Light 2 are all competing for Aiden’s loyalty throughout the story, and at one point, Juan will ask you to betray Jack Matt and make a deal with him instead. At this point in the story, Aiden is working with Jack Matt and the Peacekeepers because that’s Aiden’s only lead that could potentially help him find his sister. Juan’s offer is the first chance that you’ll have to go a different route and work against the Peacekeepers, but it might not be the best option. Here’s everything you need to know about the Juan choice in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Juan Choice Explained

If you just want to know the best choice to make in this scenario, then stick with Jack Matt. Juan doesn’t seem all that trustworthy on the surface, and it’s best to trust your gut in this scenario. While you can get a unique mission and a unique choice in a later mission if you choose to help Juan, the overall consequences are not worth it. However, if you want to know exactly what happens in each outcome, keep reading below.

Help Juan

If you decide to help Juan, then the story will deviate from the normal route. You’ll get a special mission called Cathedral in which you track down one of Juan’s contacts in order to obtain a bug that will let him spy on Jack Matt and the Peacekeepers. After this mission, the story will reconnect with the other choice. Because you helped Juan, you’ll also be able to use that bugging device in a decision in an upcoming mission to sabotage the Peacekeepers.

Stick With Jack Matt

If you stick with Jack Matt, then the story will continue as planned. You’ll stick to Jack Matt’s plan of finding the UV lamps in a quest called The Lost Light. This is the best choice as it doesn’t harm your relationship with the Peacekeepers and it doesn’t lock you into working with Juan. The story will reconnect with the other choice immediately after this mission when Jack Matt tells you of a special mission to bring an old radio transmitter back online.

