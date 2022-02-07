Dying Light 2: Give Control of the Transmitter to Jack Matt, Frank, or Juan?

The broadcast radio transmitter in Dying Light 2 is crucial to controlling the city, and you can choose to give control over the transmitter to Jack Matt, Frank, or Juan. All three potential owners are radically different from one another, so this decision will have drastically different outcomes. Whoever controls the transmitter will be able to broadcast to all of Villedor and have access to top-of-the-line communication, so you should make your choice carefully. Here’s what you need to know about each radio transmitter choice in Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 Transmitter Choice Explained

After climbing to the top of the tallest building in the city, a mission that even the old Nightrunners could not accomplish, the fate of Villedor’s communications is in your hands. Although you initially made the climb under the command of Jack Matt and the Peacekeepers, the final decision is up to you.

You can stick with the original plan and give control of the transmitter to Jack Matt, or you can give it to Frank, finally helping him accomplish his dream of spreading hope to the remaining survivors in the city. There’s even a third option to give control of the transmitter to Juan if you chose to side with him earlier in the game, making this one of Dying Light 2’s biggest branching points.

Basically, this decision boils down to which faction you want to side with. If you want to side with the Peacekeepers, choose Jack Matt or Juan. If you want to ally with the Survivors, choose Frank. If you want to learn exactly what happens in each outcome, keep reading on.

Give Control Over the Transmitter to Jack Matt

If you give control of the radio transmitter to Jack Matt and stick to the original plan to help the Peacekeepers, then they’ll use the broadcast tower to spread Peacekeeper propaganda all throughout the city. This will lead to a Peacekeeper-centric questline where you’ll improve the tower’s capabilities by placing antennas in key locations throughout Villedor.

Choosing to give the radio tower to Jack Matt will result in several civilian casualties later in the game though, so just keep that in mind. The story will reconnect with the other routes after Jack Matt finds the next lead for Aiden that brings him one step closer to his sister.

Give Control Over the Transmitter to Frank

If you decide to give control over the transmitter to Frank, then the Survivors will assume full control of the broadcast tower. Frank will establish a radio station based out of the Fish Eye that he uses to spread the message of hope to the people of Villedor. You’ll work with Frank in a Survivor-centric questline afterward to boost the tower’s capabilities and expand its reach.

Giving Frank control of the radio tower will also save countless lives later down the line, so it’s the best choice for the people of the city. The story will reconnect with the other routes once Frank locates an important person that can help Aiden find his sister.

Give Control Over the Transmitter to Juan

Juan is a bit of a wild card option. You can only give control over the transmitter to Juan if you chose to side with him instead of Jack Matt in an earlier quest. If you give Juan control of the radio transmitter, you’ll still give control to Jack Matt and the Peacekeepers, but you’ll place a bug on the broadcast tower that allows Juan to spy on the Peacekeepers.

This option is basically the same as the normal Peacekeeper route, only Juan will now be able to spy on them. This route also leads to several casualties later in the game since it’s essentially the same as giving control of the transmitter to Jack Matt.

Dying Light 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will be released later in 2022.