Dying Light 2 Unlock and Pre-Load Time: When Can You Play the Game?

Dying Light 2 is prepared to make its presence known within the gaming community over the next week when it releases on Friday the 4th of February. The experience is set to bring fans of the series into a new location which is said to be over four times as big as the first game’s open world. This is certainly quite a feat to achieve and we will no doubt see many players taking their time while venturing through the latest instalments expansive world. This guide article will inform you of when Dying Light 2 unlocks for players and the pre-load time for various platforms.

When Dying Light 2 Unlocks

Dying Light 2 will have different release time/unlock times depending on what timezone you are currently situated within and what platform you are planning to begin to slash through zombie hordes on. For those who are planning to play on consoles, the release time will be synchronised fully to midnight of February the 3rd (release on the 4th) for players to begin playing the experience.

However, if you are planning to play Dying Light 2 on PC, then you will get access to the game even earlier than the console unlock time and can begin experiencing everything the game has to offer much sooner. The game will unlock a massive six hours before the console release time. In turn, that is known as 4 Pm PST, and 7 Pm ET on Thursday the 3rd of February. For those in the GMT timezone, it will still unlock at midnight of the 3rd the same time as the console release.

The Dying Light 2 Pre-load

For those wanting to ensure that the game is pre-installed to dive into the experience the second it is available, you will be pleased to hear that you will be able to install the game before the actual release time if you have pre-ordered a digital version of the game. For those who are playing on PlayStation and have bought it on the store there, you will be able to pre-load the experience at 12 A.m ET on February the 1st at midnight.

If you have purchased the game on Xbox, then you can pre-load the game at this very second, so be sure to head to the Xbox store and start to preload it! Furthermore, those on PC will be able to pre-load the game at 7 Pm ET on Tuesday, February the 1st, just around two days from your time reading this.

The actual file sizes also vary depending on the platform, the PC version is said to be around 60 GB and the Xbox Series X/S version is around 35 GB. The PlayStation 5 version is said to be around 32 GB. However, I would likely expect that the PC version will have a slightly less considerable file size when the installs go up for it.

Will you be completing the latest instalment for the Dying Light franchise this month?

Dying Light 2 will be available on February the 4th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.