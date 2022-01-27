February is promising a strong continuation of this year’s new Xbox releases and Game Pass titles releasing great content in earnest. Among this month’s releases are a combination of hyped tentpole titles and niche gems with plenty for a broad variety of gamers. There have not been many early announcements as to what additional games might make it to the console’s Game Pass catalog, but we’re always keeping an eye out for updates.

February 2022 Xbox Game Release Dates – Top Upcoming Games

Be sure to keep an eye out for these Top Upcoming Xbox games for February 2022 listed below!

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection (February 1, 2022) XB1/XBX|S

The Life Is Strange franchise has been making strong impressions and stands out in the episodic adventure niche, while its newest entry True Colors demonstrated the series’ storytelling even when released all at once. The Remastered Collection assembles the first two titles, Life Is Strange and Before The Storm so that people who played before can enjoy it with greater fidelity including visuals and facial motion capture. This collection releases February 1, 2022, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human (February 4, 2022) XB1/XBX|S

Dying Light was an exceptional open-world survival horror game from 2015 which truly only got better over time, such as with its The Following expansion. Dying Light 2: Stay Human has naturally been met with high expectations in light expectations and aims to exceed them, with lofty promises like half a decade of continuous updates. Fans will be delighted to see this game’s release after all the numerous delays on February 4, 2022, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Besiege Console (Preview, February 10, 2022) XB1/XBX|S

Besiege is yet another upcoming Xbox title with the added hook of its preview being available on Game Pass upon release. The game promises to be a fun console iteration of the physics-based strategy game in which you can build crazy medieval contraptions and lay waste to your foes. You can even develop more advanced war machines to creatively dominate the destructible environment, so be sure to check out Besiege on February 10, 2022, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

CrossfireX (February 10, 2022) XB1/XBX|S

Much like Besiege above this, tactical first-person shooter CrossfireX is only seeing its release on the Xbox line of consoles, but in this case, it is truly an Xbox exclusive. The third entry in the Crossfire franchise, CrossfireX looks to present itself similarly to Halo Infinite’s release, with a free-to-play multiplayer component as well as a single-player campaign developed by Remedy Entertainment. If the result is a campaign as entertaining as their other work which sets a strong example for single-player experiences, we could be in for a treat. CrossfireX releases February 10, 2022, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

The King of Fighters XV (February 17, 2022) XBX|S

The latest entry in SNK’s long history of fighting games, The King of Fighters has been a hardcore favorite since the franchise’s debut in 1994. With terms like “Street Fighter Killer” thrown around, fans know of the sophistication and finesse this series brings, and the 15th entry looks to carry on this pedigree. The game appears to sport the same three-person teams the series is known for, as well as returning parry mechanics, MAX mode buildup so players can use improved moves, and accessibility features like Rush to make the game more approachable to newcomers. The King of Fighters XV releases February 17, 2022, on Xbox Series X|S.

Elden Ring (February 25, 2022) XB1/XBX|S

Easily the most hyped entry on this list, FromSoftware‘s ambitious collaboration with George R.R. Martin is poised to be the biggest new release so far this year. The dark fantasy trappings as envisioned by the team in combination with Martin’s vision will create a unique and punishing experience in this action RPG. Given the game’s origins being rooted in their developer’s famous Souls-like formula, players are nervous yet excited for a spectacular new adventure and will be encouraged to know that even though the game will be hard, you won’t feel discouraged from playing. Elden Ring releases February 25, 2022, on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

This concludes our list of the Top Upcoming Xbox games for February 2022! What are you looking forward to the most? Read more about your favorite new releases below!