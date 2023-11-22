Dying Light 2 x For Honor: All Rewards and Items

Image: Techland and Ubisoft

Dying Light 2 and For Honor is a strange collaboration, especially since they are in entirely different genres. Well, it’s happening, and we have everything you need to know about it in this guide, including all rewards and items you can receive for participating.

All Rewards and Items Included in the Dying Light 2 and For Honor Crossover Event

During the Dying Light 2: Stay Human and For Honor crossover event, players will have the chance to earn a variety of rewards for their efforts when completing goals. You can see the rewards included in the image attached, but for a summary, we have them listed for you below.

Five Rage Boosters for fulfilling the Participation Goal.

Berserker’s Hand Axe weapon and blueprint for completing Warm-up Goal (defeating 15 For Honor warriors).

Berserker’s Outfit and Viking Faction Paraglider for completing the Personal Goal (defeating 30 For Honor warriors).

Warlord’s Shield weapon charm for completing the Global Goal (killing 5,000,000 warriors with the entire community).

Players who complete all the requirements will receive everything listed above for free, deemed the “Berserker Bundle.” Players who don’t meet the goal and would still like to earn the rewards can purchase the Berserker Bundle from the in-game store.

Additionally, the crossover will include two more bundles called the Kensei Bundle and the Warden Bundle, which players can buy from the in-game store via the main menu. The Kensei Bundle and Warden Bundle will both include a unique appearance, weapon blueprint, charm, and paraglider! The price of these bundles is still being determined at the moment, although we can’t imagine it being costly.

Dying Light 2 and For Honor Crossover Release Date

The Dying Light 2 and For Honor collaboration will go live on November 21, 2023, at 7 AM P. To prepare for the crossover event and get ready to slay some warriors in Dying Light 2, head over to the official For Honor and Dying Light X accounts. They have plenty of information to prepare you for the event, including additional details you may need to know!

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023