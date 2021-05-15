Update 11.01 has arrived for EA Sports UFC 4, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

EA Sports already released 11.00 update for EA Sports UFC yesterday, but here is another small patch for the game today. Yesterday’s patch was pretty cool because it added Dan Ige and Viviane Araujo as free fighters.

Another addition to yesterday’s patch is updating the likenesses for Israel Adesanya and Francis Ngannou. The updates is to make sure the fighters look as realistic to their real life counterparts as possible.

As for today’s 11.01 update, it looks like it’s more to do with technical issues being ironed out. You can read the statement posted on the PS4’s update history down below.

EA Sports UFC 4 Update 11.01 Patch Notes

General fixes

EA also posted a statement about the update on the official Twitter page for the game. You can read their message below.

“Some players are experiencing issues in online matches, if you’re experiencing these issues please reboot UFC 4 to ensure you have the latest version downloaded”

If any more patch notes are released today, we’ll be sure to update this post. EA Sports UFC 4 is out now for PS4 and Xbox One platforms.