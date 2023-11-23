Easy Way to Destroy Enemy Equipment for RGL-80 Camo in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are some unlocks that are difficult, and then there are ones that do not depend on you at all. Here is the easy way to destroy enemy equipment for the RGL-80 Forged camo in Modern Warfare 3.

The RGL-80 grenade launcher possesses one camo to unlock that, at first, might be considered simple, but in practice is extremely hard to perform. The Forged RGL-80 camo in Modern Warfare 3 requires you to destroy 25 enemy equipment. However, not every piece of equipment is made the same, and not every piece of equipment counts toward that tally. You see, only Claymores and Proximity Miles count, and that poses a couple of problems. First, they aren’t as common, and second, the amount of chaos from the match itself or other players looking to complete this task can make it difficult. However, there are things you can consider beforehand that will make your life easier.

First of all, start by equipping the Engineer Vest, which will help you see enemy equipment by, field upgrades, and even killstreaks through walls. Then you need to pick a good match type. Objective-driven matches such as Hard Point and Domination will have players defend a specific point of the map, which will often tend to them using equipment such as Proximity Mines or Claymores for defense. Shoot your grenades and destroy them. You can also do the same but on a larger scale in Ground War, and you will get the advantage of having a lot of players, which translates to equipment being used, and also many deaths for you and your team if you are not careful.

You might want to equip other recommended weapons in your first slot so that you can continue to do challenges, unlock Armory weapons, or even more camo. Just don’t forget that, since this will depend on your enemies’ choice and judgment, you are limited to only choosing the best setting possible for things to happen. Let the RNG overlords put a smile on your face and a Forged camo in your RGL-80.

