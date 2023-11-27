Image: Sledgehammer Games

A combination of luck, speed, reaction time, and loadout composition. Here is an easy way to get kills shortly after sprinting in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: Easy Way to Get Kills Shortly After Sprinting

Getting kills shortly after sprinting in Modern Warfare 3 might sound extravagant, but is what you are used to doing in multiplayer matches, especially in small maps. Picture this: you go sprinting all around the map looking for the enemy and then, suddenly, you are just in front of an enemy Operator. Your first reflex is to shoot him, and sometimes you nail a kill, sometimes you don’t. Well, skill and reaction time weigh a lot on determining the victor, but there are some things you can do beforehand to increase your survival chances – and getting that Gilded ammo for your shotgun.

While editing your loadout, be sure to equip your weapon with attachments that will give you a “Sprint to Fire Speed” bonus. This bonus will increase the speed in which you can draw and shoot your weapon after sprinting around, which arguably can give you an upper hand in any Operator encounter you might see yourself involved in.

Now, you wouldn’t want sprint to automatically activate since it will oftentimes cause some conflicts while engaging enemies after sprinting. Access the Settings menu and head to the Controller section. Then, under the Gameplay tab, you will see the Automatic Sprint option. Make sure it is set to Off and you will have total control of when to sprint.

Now, since the shotgun Gilded Camo challenge will have you kill two enemies after sprinting in one life, you will have to optimize your shot-to-kill ratio. The most amount of kills and the least amount of shots fired. You know what that means, right? Hardcore mode. With the power of your shotguns, you will be able to decimate your enemies.

Since you will have Sprint to Fire Speed bonuses equipped on your weapon, then you will have a huge advantage whenever you encounter an enemy, even during Hardcore mode. Just be sure to listen to your surroundings and don’t get killed before landing that second after sprinting kill. If you are successful, then go ahead and enjoy your brand-new camo!

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2023