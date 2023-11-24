Easy Ways to Get Underbarrel Attachment Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You might run out of ammo on your barrel, but what about your underbarrel? Here is the easy way to get underbarrel attachment kills in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: Easy Ways to Get Underbarrel Attachment Kills

Before you go ahead and search “how to get grip kills in Modern Warfare 3” there are several underbarrel attachments that will help you land underbarrel kills. We have the SPW 40mm with its two variants: HE and Drill. The first one will shoot frag grenades, and the second one will shoot Drill Charges. While I enjoy the chaos of explosions and the power of the noobtube is undeniable, I suggest that you try out the Corvus Masterkey. This is a 12 gauge shotgun that is pretty powerful and will help you land those kills. All you have to do is to change the firing mode by clicking Left on the D-Pad or clicking B on your keyboard.

As a shotgun has limited range, be sure to pick out small maps and the correct modes so that you can excel with your close-quarter damage capabilities. Rust 24/7, Free for All, and Hardcore mode will allow you to get as many kills as you want with the Corvus Masterkey since it will benefit from players being close to each other, having lots of enemies to shoot at, and decimating enemies in an instant, respectively.

If you use the Corvus Masterkey or the underbarrel launchers, you will be able to grind your kills and even unlock a camo for your Holger 556, which might as well be the reason why you are reading this article. Shoot away and collect your reward.

