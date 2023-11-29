Image: Sledgehammer Games

Fully Loaded makes a comeback! But not in the way you might think. Here is the easy way to get kills while ADS and Fully Loaded in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 3: Easy Way to Get Kills While ADS and Fully Loaded

If you have been around long enough, you know that the term Fully Loaded in Call of Duty has appeared several times in the series’ history. It used to be a perk for Multiplayer and Zombies that allowed the player to spawn with the maximum reserve of ammo possible. However, its presence in Modern Warfare 3 has changed drastically and it is now a type of kill. Moreover, you would be surprised to know that it has had two meanings in this game!

To get Fully Loaded kills used to mean that you needed to kill enemies with the first bullet of your magazine, needing Operators to continuously reload their weapons to have their magazines, well, “Fully Loaded”. This meant that they had to either use Sniper Rifles or even play Hardcore Matches to allow the first bullet of weapons that had camo challenges that needed Fully Loaded kills. However, due to a recent patch, Fully Loaded kills now means that you kill an Operator while using a weapon with 5 attachments, which makes the weapons “Fully Loaded”, just not the Fully Loaded we were used to knowing.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, to get easy kills while Fully Loaded and while ADS (aiming down sights), I suggest equipping attachments that grant damage and ADS speed. If you want to improve your chances of killing enemy Operators, play objective-based match types like Domination and Hardpoint. Both match types will make Operator encounters more predictable due to control zones being predetermined. Moreover, Hardcore mode is still a great way to farm kills in any camo challenge since it will make killing – and getting killed as well – much easier. Try all of these and you’ll get your camo in no time!

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023