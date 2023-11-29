Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 can sometimes require you to fulfill some challenges to unlock neat features. Whether you’re grinding multiplayer challenges or shooting in style, here’s the easy way to get One Shot One Kills in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)!

Best Weapons and Easy Way to Get One Shot One Kills in MW3

Choose Team Deathmatch, Domination, or Kill Confirmed modes and stick either to certain Shotguns or Sniper Rifles in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). It should be worth noting that you’ll likely not get the right type of kill if your enemy is already damaged before you hit them. Consider also playing in Hardcore mode, but get ready to get hit back hard as well. Particular guns that work well for this include:

Shotgun Recommendations for One Shot One Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Lockwood 680

Expedite 12

Bryson 800

Bryson 890

Generally avoid the mag-fed shotguns which, while decent in a firefight, lack the same punch when you ambush enemies. Shotgun One Shot One Kills are most reliable when you hit the enemy before they can even react, so stick to indoor segments of the maps. Kill Confirmed is good if you can lure out enemies using dropped tags, and Domination is fun if you can hold down objectives or clear a control point.

I personally used the Boomstick, the Lockwood 300 variant unique to the Ash operator bundle which, while stronger than the 300 model, can still tear through foes.

Sniper Rifle Recommendations for One Shot One Kills in Modern Warfare 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

KATT-AMR

MCPR-300

Signal 50

Victus XMR

FJX Imperium

LA-B 330

SP-X 80

Generally, the extreme firepower of these allows you to let the enemy come to you and allows you to rule the roost for larger, more open maps. While many of these guns are anti-materiel by design, they can tear right through personnel just as easily and don’t require a headshot to be an instant kill in most cases, making this challenge a breeze.

- This article was updated on November 28th, 2023