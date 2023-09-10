Echoes of the Past: Where is Cell D-02-106 in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll encounter lots of optional paths along your missions in Starfield. Some of them will lead to fantastic loot and surprisingly large amounts of credits, and are just out of the way enough to be enticing, teasing your curiosity too much. During the “Echoes of the Past” mission, you’ll be required to unlock one specific cell, but while digging up data on the console you read about a possible escape attempt. The items locked in Cell D-02-106 are a curiosity, but where is the cell in Starfield?

Where is the Release Switch for Cell D-02-106 in Starfield?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From the security tower where you found the info on Cell D-02-106 in Starfield, you must open D-Block Switch Control, then ‘Unlock Section 02 Switch’. Then exit to the catwalk outside and jump from where the bridge appears to be broken, boosting across to the icy platform in the picture provided below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go forward and leave onto another catwalk leading to the security room which holds the Cell D-02-106 release switch. Activate it and you’ll open the cell.

Related: Starfield Mantis Letter Puzzle Solution

The quest marker will guide you the rest of the way, but it’s essentially where you jump across to reach the security office, but you take a left after landing instead of going right.

What is Inside Cell D-02-106?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are 2 Cutter weapons, a Magpulse, some ammo, and that’s about it. Technically, the cutters alone indicate the makings of an escape attempt, but beyond the ammunition, this room’s a bit of a letdown. That being said, the mag weapons, if you haven’t tried them, are incredibly fun to use. But it hardly makes the optional step in the “Echoes of the Past” mission worth it. But you can definitely put the ammo to use with all the critters making life miserable in The Lock.

- This article was updated on September 10th, 2023