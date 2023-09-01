Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Some quests in Starfield are just innately cooler than others. In what rapidly appears to be the game’s equivalent to becoming Batman, your mission, “Mantis” is to investigate the mysterious eponymous lair. Inside you’ll find deadly mercs and treacherous NPCs claiming to want to help you. But in reality, they’re after the awesome arsenal and riches within, and who can blame them? The most lethal challenge in the Mantis mission features a strange letter puzzle on the floor, so here’s how to solve it in Starfield!

Starfield Mantis Letter Puzzle Solution: What Word Do You Have to Spell?

The answer is Tyrannis for the Mantis letter puzzle in Starfield. You simply have to spell the word from start to finish by walking across the corresponding floor tiles. One misstep and you’re gunned down quickly by ceiling turrets. The clue to this is in an audio log left behind by Leon Volcain, who was left an inheritance on Denebola I-B, with her repeating the phrase “Sic semper tyrannis.”

Step 1: “T” — Images: Attack of the Fanboy

Step 2: “Y”

Step 3: “R”

Step 4: “A”

Step 5: “N”

Step 6: “N”

Step 7: “I”

Step 8: “S”

Go across, fight off some robots, and you’ll find an awesome spacesuit, along with a matching helmet and pack, and even a new ship!

What Does Sic Semper Tyrannis Mean?

Sic semper tyrannis is Latin for “thus always to tyrants” tying into the obvious motivations for the alter ego and hidden arsenal. There’s a clear lack of trust for other forms of government and their enforcement, and so the Mantis takes matters into their own hands. While the ship you get is a clear upgrade from the Frontier, the best rewards are the suit and base left behind.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Leon had planned to claim his inheritance so he could “party hard” but instead wound up discovering the space Batcave. What’s the craziest gift your parents have gotten you?

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023