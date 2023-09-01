Image: Attack of the Fanboy

One of the most epic things about Starfield is the chance to get your hands on some seriously awesome ships. Sure, the Frontier is great, but it might not be everything you’ve been dreaming of. Luckily, plenty of other unique ships are out there waiting for you to take the proverbial wheel. Finding the perfect one will make your adventure much more fun and efficient. So, let’s go over how to buy new ships in Starfield and find the one that’s just right for you!

Where to Buy New Ships in Starfield

You can buy new ships in Starfield by talking to the Ships Service Technician at the spaceport of all major planet settlements. For instance, you can buy ships at the New Atlantis, Cydonia, and Hopetown spaceports. Every ship available for purchase has unique features that cater to specific needs, depending on your journey.

For example, suppose you want to recruit a crew that rivals the Enterprise. In that case, you must purchase a ship supporting up to five crew members, like the Shieldbreaker. Or, if you want to travel far distances, you might want to purchase a smaller ship that provides more Lightyear jumps but less crew, like the Shackleton.

Each Ships Service Technician will sell a different type of ship, so if you don’t like any of the ships one sells, be sure to visit another planet for a new selection until you find a ship that fits your needs. Once purchased, you can save more credits to upgrade your ship to make it even better.

How to Upgrade Ships in Starfield

To upgrade your ship in Starfield, you must speak with a Ships Service Technician and choose “I’d like to view and modify my ships.” This will take you to the Ship Upgrade mode, which allows you to improve your ship without worrying about where modules should be placed. However, some ship upgrades may have skill or level requirements. You can make multiple upgrades simultaneously, and the cost of each upgrade will be added up when you are ready to purchase.

Author’s Note: I wrote this guide while playing Starfield on Xbox Series S.

