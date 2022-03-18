Elden Ring players, or the Tarnished, are always looking for ways to improve their weaponry against stronger foes as they progress through the Lands Between. With the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearings, players can purchase as many Smithing Stones as they want from the Twin Maiden Husks to upgrade regular armaments. However, players must first give the Twin Maiden Husks all four Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearings before they can purchase any Smithing Stones in Elden Ring. Here is where all four Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearings are in Elden Ring.

All 4 Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring

Here is where to find them.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1 can be found in the Raya Lucaria Crystal Tunnel. Once you have the ability to access Liurnia on the Lake, go north until you hit the eastern cliffs.

Go through the tunnel and defeat the Crystalian at the end of the tunnel. Defeating the Crystalian will reward you with the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1.

You can purchase Smithing Stones 1 and 2 with the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 1.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2 is located in the Altus Plateau. Once you are at the Plateau, go to the massive set of stairs and use your horse to go up the steps past all the dangerous enemies. Go towards the bluffs to the east and towards the weather. This will bring you to the Sealed Tunnel.

The Sealed Tunnel is home to the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2. Go to the Site of Grace and look for an illusory wall to hit. Behind the wall is a secret area with a chest that contains the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2.

You can purchase Smithing Stones 3 and 4 with the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 2.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 can be found in one of the later areas of the game, the Mountaintops of the Giants. The Grand Lift of Rold will take you there. Follow the trail after going up the lift and you will eventually find the Zamor Ruins. This is where the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3 is located.

Look down the ruins from the west and you will find a staircase that takes you all the way down to the ground. Once you drop all the way to the bottom, you will find the chest that contains the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3.

You can purchase Smithing Stones 5 and 6 with the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 3.

Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4

The last Bell Bearing, Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4, can be found in the Mountaintops of the Giants area as well. However, you will not find it until near the end of the main game. The Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4 will be found in the Forge of the Giants. You will need to defeat the Fire Giant before gaining access to the Forge of the Giants area.

If you decide to commit the “cardinal sin,” you will be taken to the Crumbling Farum Azula. Here you will fight the Godskin Duo which, after defeating them, will grant you the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4.

You can purchase Smithing Stones 7 and 8 with the Smithing Stone Miner’s Bell Bearing 4.

