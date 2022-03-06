Elden Ring Arrow Farming: Where to Get Thin Beast Bones and Flight Pinions

Tired of running out of arrows or bolts in Elden Ring? Ranged builds are finally somewhat viable in Elden Ring, but having to craft arrows and bolts is a huge pain. It constantly feels like your running out of arrows all the time in Elden Ring, but with this farming spot, you’ll never have to worry about crafting your own arrows or bolts ever again. You’ll also be able to save a ton of Runes by never having to purchase projectiles from merchants ever again, either. These are the absolute best spots to farm Thin Beast Bones and Flight Pinions in Elden Ring.

Best Thin Beast Bone Farming Location

The best place to farm crafting materials for arrows and bolts in Elden Ring is Stormhill, more specifically the field near the Stormhill Evergaol. This field has dozens of animals waiting to be hunted, providing more Thin Beast Bones than you could ever need. You can see its exact location on the map below. To reach the spot easily, fast travel to the Stormhill Shack Site of Grace.

All of the animals respawn every time you rest at a Site of Grace, so just hunt all of the animals on horseback, collect as many Thin Beast Bones as you can, and then return to the nearest Site of Grace so you can repeat the process. With this method, you can rack up hundreds of Thin Beast Bones in just a few minutes. However, you’ll also need Flight Pinions to craft arrows, but there’s a great farming spot not too far from here.

Best Flight Pinion Farming Location

If you’re in need of Flight Pinions, then there’s a fantastic farming spot on the western coast of Limgrave north of the Coastal Cave Site of Grace. There’s a beach with a seemingly infinite number of birds perched along the cliffs and ruined buildings, and each of those birds can drop Flight Pinions. You can see the spot’s exact location on the map below.

Just like the animals and Thin Beast Bones, the birds respawn every time you rest at a Site of Grace, so just return to the Coastal Cave when they all fly away and repeat the process over and over again. Flight Pinions seem to be a rarer drop than Thin Beast Bones, but with the number of birds present at this beach farming spot, that won’t be an issue.

If you make use of these two farming spots for even just a few minutes each, you’ll end up with hundreds of arrows. As long as you keep hunting animals and birds as you come across them, you’ll basically never run out of arrows or bolts ever again. Ranged builds are surprisingly good in Elden Ring, and now you can use your bow or crossbow without worrying about wasting ammo.

Elden Ring is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.